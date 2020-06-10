A FIRE New Album is Dropping From… The Dalai Lama

We all know someone who thinks they are a DJ, if you don’t, you are that person, but never fear, because we can add The Dalai Lama to that list of people too.

While we all wait for festival season to be revived, The Dalai Lama has come through with the goods.

Thanks to a couple of musos from New Zealand, they managed to convince the Dalai Lama to create not just one song, but a whole 11 song album which promises to be a ‘New Age Flow.'

Although you may not see him on the festival circuit, the album is being created to relieve stress and anxiety and maybe exactly what we need post-Covid.

Move over Steve Aoki, here are the details:

