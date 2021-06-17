A Dramatic Head-On Collision, A Stolen Car & Three Arrested in Condon

An unlucky learner driver was hit head-on and run off the road at Condon by a stolen vehicle fleeing from Police on Thursday morning.

Police laid tyre stingers on Riverway Drive around 9:45am in an attempt to stop the stolen white Mitsubishi Pajero, but the car continued onto Beck Drive, colliding with the small Hyundai hatchback before running off the road into bushland.

The dog squad were called in to sniff out the offenders. Two offenders were tracked and arrested near North Vikers Road, while a third was arrested hiding out in a Peacock Street backyard.

A 25-year-old Heatley man and two teenagers have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

The 19-year-old woman who was driving the Hyundai and the 31-year-old male driving instructor were not seriously injured.

Crimewatch Townsville

