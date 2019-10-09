A Disney Band Performance Is Happening In Townsville

Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba

Sithi uhm ingonyama

Nants ingonyama bagithi baba

Sithi uhhmm ingonyama

Ingonyama

Siyo Nqoba

Ingonyama

Ingonyama nengw' enamabala

Now that I have your attention, listen up!

Townsville Concert Band Presents Disney and Delights...

That’s right - all your favourite Disney classics performed by our very own concert band.

This music magic will be performed at the Gregory Street Amphitheater on the 20th October from 4:00pm and the best news is it’s free and the kiddies are welcome!

So start preparing your best Ariel, Simba or Mickey Mouse costume, because this is one event not to be missed!

Note: costumes are not a necessary requirement for this event but they are encouraged (by me).

Also while you are getting your costume ready, start practicing all of the classic! A Whole New World, The Bare Necessities, Be Our Guest, and of course A Whole New World, Under the Sea!

*all together now*

The seaweed is always greener

In somebody else's lake

You dream about going up there

But that is a big mistake

Just look at the world around you

Right here on the ocean floor

Such wonderful things surround you

What more is you lookin' for?

