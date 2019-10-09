A Disney Band Performance Is Happening In Townsville

Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba
Sithi uhm ingonyama
Nants ingonyama bagithi baba
Sithi uhhmm ingonyama
Ingonyama
Siyo Nqoba
Ingonyama
Ingonyama nengw' enamabala
Now that I have your attention, listen up!
Townsville Concert Band Presents Disney and Delights...
That’s right - all your favourite Disney classics performed by our very own concert band.
This music magic will be performed at the Gregory Street Amphitheater on the 20th October from 4:00pm and the best news is it’s free and the kiddies are welcome!
So start preparing your best Ariel, Simba or Mickey Mouse costume, because this is one event not to be missed!
Note: costumes are not a necessary requirement for this event but they are encouraged (by me).
Also while you are getting your costume ready, start practicing all of the classic! A Whole New World, The Bare Necessities, Be Our Guest, and of course A Whole New World, Under the Sea!
*all together now*
The seaweed is always greener
In somebody else's lake
You dream about going up there
But that is a big mistake
Just look at the world around you
Right here on the ocean floor
Such wonderful things surround you
What more is you lookin' for?
