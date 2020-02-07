A Disgustingly Delicious Mi Goreng Burger Exists And We Can't Get Enough

Just when you thought you have seen it all when it comes to dirty burgers, these crazy people have upped the ante and combined two of our favourite guilty pleasures.

Yes, we are talking about a god damn Mi Goreng Burger people.

The burger buffs at Beefcakes & Shakes, are the legends behind such a creation.

This salt-sational sounding burger features chicken crumbed in mi goreng, fried egg, crispy house made shallots, pickled carrot and daikon, kecap manis, and Sriracha.

Alright, enough said, you know where you can find us this weekend.

Thank us later!

