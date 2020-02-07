101.9 The Fox Melbourne
101.9 The Fox Melbourne

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

A Disgustingly Delicious Mi Goreng Burger Exists And We Can't Get Enough

The ultimate combo!

Article heading image for A Disgustingly Delicious Mi Goreng Burger Exists And We Can't Get Enough

Beefcakes & Shakes

Just when you thought you have seen it all when it comes to dirty burgers, these crazy people have upped the ante and combined two of our favourite guilty pleasures.

Yes, we are talking about a god damn Mi Goreng Burger people.

The burger buffs at Beefcakes & Shakes, are the legends behind such a creation.

This salt-sational sounding burger features chicken crumbed in mi goreng, fried egg, crispy house made shallots, pickled carrot and daikon, kecap manis, and Sriracha.

Alright, enough said, you know where you can find us this weekend. 

Thank us later!

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

Eve Swain

5 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

Beefcakes and Shakes
Mi Goreng
burger
Listen Live!
Beefcakes and Shakes
Mi Goreng
burger
Beefcakes and Shakes
Mi Goreng
burger
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs