A Deleted ‘Harry Potter’ Scene Randomly Appeared On This Woman's Screen & We’re Shook!

More often than not, we Harry Potter fans know pretty much everything there is to know about our sacred text.

But, every so often, something does come along and shock us more than that time Harry was like “there’s no need to call me ‘sir’, Professor”, to Snape. Honestly what a moment.

Anywho, the latest comes from TikTok user @kristinamarieclair who was watching Goblet of Fire on the SYFY channel, when this deleted scene crept its way into the final feature!

This was most definitely not in the theatrical release!

What is it with these television screenings? Which versions do they have?

This scene was always featured in the deleted scenes section on the DVD, but has never been included in an actual final film version?

What is HAPPENING?

All I will say is that this is such a Hogwarts way to welcome the other schools after their cool entrances.

Don’t forget, our ‘Entire World Watch Harry Potter At The Same Time… In Isolation’ online party is up to Order of The Phoenix this Saturday night!

Join and comment along with everyone HERE!

Here's that delete scene if you wanted a clearer look:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.