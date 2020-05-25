A Dad Has Created A Channel For People Who Don’t Have Dad’s & It’s The Most Wholesome Thing Ever

Youtube has really become the one-stop shop when it comes to online tutorials and just when you thought you had seen it all, we stumble across the ultimate 'How-To' guide.

For people without dads or people who just want to be better dads!

Or to be honest, people who just want to know more useful stuff.

A YouTube channel called “Dad, How Do I?” is hosted by a man who has decided to share his 'fatherly' knowledge that he had to learn the hard way because he had no dad to teach him...

Somebody grab the bloody tissues.

He teaches basic 'Dad' skills, like tying a tie⁠ or checking your car oil...the lessons are practical for anyone really!

Our personal favourite is on how to fix a running toilet, cause, heaven knows that barely any of us know how to do that.

Every Thursday he releases a new 'How-To' video and honestly, we are living for it!

What can't this man do? Tune in below to hear more!

