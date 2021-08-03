A Cyclist Has Died Following A Crash Near Harbour Town Shopping Centre

A 70 year-old man has died after being hit by a car while cycling near Harbour Town in Biggera Waters.

The cyclist was attempting to cross Oxley Drive late yesterday when he collided with a car heading south close to Harbourside Court.

Paramedics were called to the scene at around 4:30PM where they found the man suffering from serious head injuries.

The man was promptly treated by paramedics, critical care and the high acute response unit for his injuries.

Despite treatment by an experienced team of emergency services, the 70 year-old died at the scene.

Olsen avenue was temporarily closed off by Police while emergency teams attended the crash.

The car which struck the man was occupied by a female driver and one passenger, both of which were found uninjured following the collision.

The forensic crash unit is still currently investigating the incident.

