A Criminologist Comments On MAFS Photo Scandal: "A Clear Example Of Revenge Porn"

Australians are horrified after a nude photo of Domenica circulated amongst Married At First Sight participants during last night's episode.

The image came from Dom's OnlyFans, and was discovered by Olivia who showed it to the other couples.

Fans of the show quickly speculated that sharing this image could be classed as revenge porn, and Dr Asher Flynn, an Associate Professor of Criminology at Monash University has now weighed in on the situation.

She broke down the legalities around revenge porn and sharing nude photos without permission, including specific OnlyFans restrictions.

Take a listen:

