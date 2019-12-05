A Creepy Trailer Is Out For The New Season Of 'You'

Penn Badgley is back in the trailer for the second season of the creepy Netflix series You.

This time around, Penn's character Joe will be taking his murderous ways to Los Angeles. The trailer focuses on what life is like for the people of LA.

You season two hits Netflix on December 26th.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Concert In The Clouds - Every Sunday In December!

Find out more about Concert In The Clouds HERE.