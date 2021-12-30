A Covid Positive Two-Year-Old Has Died In South Australia

A two-year-old child has passed away from Covid in South Australia as the state records 1,374 new cases.

According to Premier Steven Marshall said an inquiry will be launched into whether Covid was in fact, the cause of death.

Despite the latest death, Covid numbers have slightly decreased with the state recording 1,374 new cases down from 1,472.

There are currently 37 people in hospital with the virus and four people in intensive care.

The toddler is the sixth person to die from Covid in South Australia since the beginning of the pandemic but the second in one week after a 94-year-old Adelaide woman died on Sunday.

Premier Marshall said that despite the child being confirmed as Covid positive, it was not yet clear whether the toddler had been in hospital.

"This child was COVID-positive, but the cause of death hasn't been determined yet," he said.

"I've been asked by Professor Nicola Spurrier to narrow my comments.

"The family is obviously in a great deal of distress at the moment."

Six children were yesterday confirmed to be in hospital with the Covid virus.

