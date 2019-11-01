A Company Is Looking For Someone To Travel The World For Free!

In the mood to pack everything up, quit your job, and travel the world solo or with your best friend, but don’t have the money…?

Well, you might be in luck, because one company is offering someone the chance to travel the world for free to be their Travel Ambassador!

Not only this, but they’ll also give you $47,000. 

The company, Wowcher Travel, will get their ambassador to travel to 40 different places within 12 months - travelling to each of the destinations in one of their $186 Mystery Holiday deals. 

The destinations include, Iceland, Venice, Bali, Disneyland Paris, Dubai, and Las Vegas - and you can take a friend with you (it can even be a different friend for every location you visit)!

 

As an ambassador, you’ll be sharing travel tips on Instagram and Youtube for the company, so if you’re camera savvy then that is a plus!

Wondering how you can get in on this amazing opportunity?

 

To apply for the competition:

  • In order to apply please submit a short video up to 30 seconds of why you would be the perfect candidate for the role. 
  • Videos can be submitted on either a Instagram feed post or Twitter post tagging @Wowcher and must include the hashtag #WowcherDreamJob and #WowcherMysteryHoliday 
  • Tag 3 friends or more! 
  • All applicants must be following @Wowcher on the social platform their video has been posted on. 

Requirements:

  • Aged over 18
  • A valid passport 
  • A love for travel and content creation

 

You can find out more about the competition HERE

 

