A Christmas Miracle: De Bortoli Are Bringing Back Their Wine Advent Calendar

Christmas is coming fast and we’re already moaning about seeing holiday décor at our local shops, but we are MORE than thrilled to hear this news.

After the success of last year's edition, De Bortoli are bringing back their sell-out Wine Advent Calendar.

Every day from the 1st of December to the big day on the 25th, you’ll be able to open a different piccolo of wine. There are 12 different varieties hidden inside including new releases and fan favourites like their Rosé Rosé.

In 2018, these calendars were a sell out, so act fast and order your own here. It'll set you back $139, which is less than $6 a bottle!

Get The Fox app - App Store | Google Play

Fev's reaction to Byron's footy debut at the E.J. Whitten Legends match...