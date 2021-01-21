A Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Prequel Is In The Works & This Is What We Know!

- Entertainment NewsA Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Prequel Is In The Works & This Is What We Know!
Who will play Wonka?
We have been given news that's as exciting as opening a golden ticket!
Iconic story and film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is getting a prequel! Warner Bros. confirmed the news this week, and we couldn't be more excited.
So, when can we expect to see it hit the big screen & who could be playing Willy Wonka himself?! Find out what we know here:
