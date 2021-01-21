A Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Prequel Is In The Works & This Is What We Know!

Who will play Wonka?

Article heading image for A Charlie And The Chocolate Factory Prequel Is In The Works & This Is What We Know!

We have been given news that's as exciting as opening a golden ticket! 

Iconic story and film, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is getting a prequel! Warner Bros. confirmed the news this week, and we couldn't be more excited.

So, when can we expect to see it hit the big screen & who could be playing Willy Wonka himself?! Find out what we know here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

Amber Lowther

21 January 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Willy Wonka
Charlie and the chocolate factory
Movies
Hit Entertainment
Listen Live!
Willy Wonka
Charlie and the chocolate factory
Movies
Hit Entertainment
Willy Wonka
Charlie and the chocolate factory
Movies
Hit Entertainment
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs