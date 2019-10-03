A Chardonnay Festival Is Happening In Sydney To Make Kath & Kim Proud

No one loved chardonnay more than Aussie queens Kath & Kim, so when Handpicked Wines decided to host a festival celebrating the wine, they naturally looked a the foxy lady and hornbag for inspo.

To celebrate the best of Australia’s refined new-world style of chardonnays, Handpicked Wines is hosting Buttered: Aussie Chard Fest!

This October 22, Handpicked’s cellar door in Chippendale is inviting wine lovers and newbies to sample their way through more than 20 different wines that highlight the regional diversity of Australia’s cool climate growing regions.

Festival goers can hear directly from a line-up of legendary producers including Giant Steps, Handpicked Wines, Oakridge, Savaterre and Tyrrell’s, and be treated to special deals on offer.

The event will have a retro Australiana twist with a sausage sizzle from Vic’s Meats, cheese from the cellar door’s delicious range of fromage, plus an iced vovo or two. A DJ will also be spinning retro favourites all night!

To take the Kath & Kim theme up a notch, guests are encouraged to dress up in their best Aussie swag – think gumnut baby sweaters, fluro windbreaks, and footy shorts – the best dressed will win a private wine tasting for four with a sommelier at the Handpicked Cellar Door!

Tickets will set you back $35, which includes all your wine tastings and small snacks.

Find out more information here!

What: Buttered Aussie Chard Fest

Where: Handpicked Cellar Door 50 Kensington St. Chippendale

Date: Tuesday 22 October, 2019

Time: 6 – 8pm

