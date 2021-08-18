A Case of COVID-19 Detected in Goulburn As NSW Reach 633 Cases In A Single Day

On the highest day of COVID-19 cases in NSW, a case of COVID-19 has been detected in Goulburn on Wednesday.

Goulburn-Mulwaree council said it was notified of the positive infection on Wednesday morning in a person who had been to Canberra.

The person works in the ACT but lives in Goulburn.

No exposure sites have been identified in the town as the person is believed not to have been in the community while infectious.

Additional testing capacity is being set up at the Goulburn Hospital as a result of the new case.