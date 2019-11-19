A Bus Full Of School Children Has Caught Fire On The Eastlink

A bus full of school children has caught fire at an Eastlink service station on Wednesday morning. The blaze was sparked by a tyre blowout at the inbound BP in Scoresby after 9.30am.

The CFA said the children fled and no one was injured. A replacement bus was called and everyone left the scene safely.

It took around 10 minutes to control the fire, with the vehicle now moved to an open area with foam containment lines to ensure it's safe.