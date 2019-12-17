A Burnt Christmas Tree Has Been Set Up In Wynyard To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

Holiday decorations are currently lighting up the streets of Sydney from Bondi to The Rocks and Martin Place as we near December 25th, but the latest Christmas Tree to arrive in Wynyard is one you cannot miss.

The Red Cross has this week erected a massive Burnt Christmas Tree, designed by artist James Dive, the same man behind the festive Martin Place Christmas Tree.

James crafted the structure from fire-ravaged tree limbs and burnt objects gathered from the bushfires tearing through New South Wales these past few months.

The tree symbolises both the shadow that bushfires have cast over the holiday season, and the reminder that our communities will rise, rebuild, and recover.

On display until Thursday 19th December, shoppers are encouraged to visit the tree and make a donation to support Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, with tap-and-go EFTPOS functions.

Alternatively, you can donate to the fund HERE.

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore says, “This tree will serve as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of the bushfires, and encourages passers-by to reflect and give generously to support the Red Cross’ important work.”

Annie Harvey, Acting Director NSW & ACT Australian Red Cross says, “Red Cross teams have been working around the clock responding to this devastating bushfire crisis since September.

“Our trained volunteers have been a friendly and reassuring source of support for local people, helping them locate their loved ones or connecting them to vital services. And we will continue to be there for the long haul, for as long as it takes for them to get back on their feet again."

