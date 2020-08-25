A Bring It On Sequel Could Be Happening As The Film Celebrates 20 Years

It might seem like yesterday, but it's been almost two full decades since the release of Bring It On in 2000.

The film gave us the most quotable lines, all the high school drama, and weaved a timeless social message about cultural appropriation and white privilege into the teen rom-com storyline.

When it comes to a sequel, Missy would probably say, "If you don't have it yet, you don't have it!" But screenwriter Jessica Bendinger and director Peyton Reed recently sat down with Variety and hinted that fans could be getting exactly that.

During the interview, the pair reminisced on the filmmaking process. When asked about her favourite line from the script, Bendinger revealed her fav scene is actually the brushing teeth scene, which has no dialogue. She said:

"We were saying, I think it would be great if Kirsten and Jesse had a moment. It’s such a beautiful scene. The actors are so cute, they’re just so darn cute. It’s really irresistible. There are lots of memorable lines, but that performance, there’s something about it that I really love. But if you put a gun to my head, my favourite lines are “Missy’s the poo” or the opening scene cheer."

They also spoke about the vital message of cultural appropriation that is addressed in the film.

Reed said:

"I think there are always gonna be people in the audience, as there are in our country, who aren’t comfortable that the white girls didn’t win. That’s the sad truth of our country, and I think that was a fun thing to confront in the movie because absolutely, the Clovers deserve to win. They won by being the best and working hard. What I like about that ending, as Jessica mentioned, it’s almost like a Rocky ending where the protagonist comes in second, but it feels like first. She learned something, she finally realised how complicit she is in this weird institutionalised racism that’s going on. That’s two victories in my book."

Bendinger added that "taking an area as iconic as cheerleading and all it represents... was the perfect framework for a bit of subversion".

The pair then teased plans for a sequel with the original cast, and can I be the first to say we need this now!

Bendinger revealed they're "really excited" at the idea of pursuing a sequel, adding that although they don't have anything to announce, they've "talked about it intermittently for years".

Reed stated:

"We have some very, very fun and specific ideas that we’re working on. So we like the idea that Bring It On could potentially be this generational thing because the appetite for cheerleading and that whole world has only grown since we made that movie 20 years ago... Someone told me last year in the context of a Marvel conversation about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, someone said, 'You guys should really make a Bring It On Cinematic Universe.' We started talking about it and were like, 'Wait a second,' and started devising certain things that got us really really excited. And I think that’s all we can say about it right now."

While we can't wait to hear more about a potential sequel, we'll gladly keep rewatching Bring It On in the meantime and reliving our '00s days.

