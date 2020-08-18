A Boozy Glow In The Dark Exercise Class Exists & Yes, You Get To Dance Your Ass Off

Yes, you did read that right.

You can now actually shake those hips in the dark and get yourself a decent workout!

Who said the exercise had to be boring? Did we also mention bubbles and grazing boards are included?

Happy Healthy Hoops are the hula hooping team who have been revolutionising the way us Perthies exercise for years now.

They are officially back and better than before with a glow in the dark hula hoop party kicking off on the 26th September from 7pm sharp!

Think glow in the dark hula hooping, bubbles, glitter, grazing boards and more.

The night will begin with a glass or three of sparkling while you get all glittered up thanks to Born to Sparkle.

Once you’ve got yourself some liquid courage, Bree will begin teaching the ins and outs of hooping.

Afterwards, you can sit back and relax while the Happy Healthy Hoop Troupe knocks your socks off with a glow in the dark performance like no other.

Tickets are $85 but they include a hell of alot for your buck! Head here for yours and more info.

