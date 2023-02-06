A Big Four Bank Is Predicting A Hefty Cash Rate Rise

There’s a one in four chance the Reserve Bank could hit Australians with an interest rate hike tomorrow, one of the big four banks warned.

Head of Economics at Commonwealth Bank, Gareth Aird, said mortgage holders could be hit with a 0.4 per cent rise by the RBA.

It would bring the cash rate to 3.5 per cent.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

If the cash rate increases to the prediction, it means an average-sized house loan could cost borrowers an extra $150 per month.

Mr Aird said the most likely change from tomorrow’s meeting is that the cash rate rises by 25 basis points (0.25 per cent) to 3.35 per cent.

He then said a possible 40 basis point shift is "a non-trivial risk".

The RBA could then, "Keep the cash rate on hold over the period ahead while it assesses the impact of the cumulative rate increases".

The cash rate rise would come after eight consecutives hikes, with average mortgage repayments nearly up $1,000 more already for a $500,000 home loan.

Homeowners have admitted they had borrowed too much in 2022, according to a Finder survey.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.