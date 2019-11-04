A ‘Bachelor In Paradise 2020’ Cast List Has Leaked & Keira Is Back!

Matt Agnew and Angie Kent may have found love on their Bachie seasons (well, we can only assume for Angie right now), but what about all those who weren’t as lucky in love?

What are they supposed to do?

Let’s send them off to Bachelor In Paradise, of course!

Yes, Bachie in Para is back in 2020 and this morning a ‘source’ has released a list to The Daily Mail leaking who will supposedly appear in the upcoming season.

As we said, it was leaked to The Daily Mail, not released from Network 10 themselves, so we can’t confirm the list is 100% official.

Nonetheless, let’s take a look!

Ciarran Stott (Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette)

Jamie Doran (Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette)

Niranga Amarasinghe (Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette)

Abbie Chatfield (Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor)

Helena Sauzier (Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor)

Renee Barrett (Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor)

Sogand Mohtat (Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor)

Jessica Brody (Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor)

Julia Hyde (Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor)

Brittney Weldon (Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor) - omg yay.

Keira Maguire (Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor)

Kiki Morris (Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor)

Abbie’s inclusion in the series was all-but-confirmed after she was photographed boarding a plane to Fiji, while Keira told the Daily Mail she would be appearing in another reality TV show soon.

Suppose the list is real, who are you most excited to see return?

Who would you add to the list?

Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.