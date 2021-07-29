A 7-Year-Old Aussie Has Become The Youngest Person To Have Ever Given A TED Talk

Do most people even remember what they were doing at seven years old?

Queensland’s-own Molly Wright has raised the bar for second-graders across Australia, having recently become the youngest person to have ever given a TED Talk.

Her Talk, which addressed such topics as parents engaging with their phone screens more than their children, was spoken so eloquently and with a vocabulary that had more depth than our own.

Saying we were absolutely shook would be an understatement.

Ms Wright, whose schedule is sure to be jam-packed, made time to check in with the Hit Network to discuss what it’s like to have accomplished such an amazing achievement at such a young age.

Catch the chat with the well-spoken Ted-Talking student:

