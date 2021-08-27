A 20-Minute Artificial Intelligence Scan Could Soon Detect Autism

Researchers have used the recordings of children's brain activity to develop a 20-minute scan to detect autism earlier.

Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 1 in 160 children in Australia and 150,000 people are estimated to be living with the condition.

International researchers - including the University of Southern Queensland's Professor Raj Gururajan - hope to create an Artificial Intelligence system to diagnose ASD from recordings of brain activity and neural patterns.

Professor Gururajan said the new system could fast track autism diagnosis. “Currently, diagnosing ASD can be very difficult because there is no medical test or blood test that can be used to get a definitive diagnosis. Instead, doctors look at the child’s behaviour and development over a period of time, sometimes years, to make a diagnosis,” he said. The system could also rule out children having the disorder.

