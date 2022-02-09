94th Academy Awards: Nicole Kidman Nominated For Best Actress

Australian actors Nicole Kidman and Kodi Smit-McPhee have been nominated for Oscars.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced overnight, with Nicole Kidman scoring a Best Actress nod for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'.

It’s the fourth time Nicole has been nominated for the Best Actress category, winning in 2002 for her performance in 'The Hours'.

Up against Nicole for the prestigious Oscar, will be Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye); Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter); Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kristen Stewart for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.

Meanwhile, Adelaide born Kodi Smit-McPhee is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in 'The Power of The Dog.'

Topping this year’s Oscars with 12 nominations, 'The Power of The Dog' is a Western drama set in 1920s Montana.

Written and directed by non-other than Jane Campion, the New Zealander has also been nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

It’s only the second time in Oscar history that a woman has been nominated twice.

Another Aussie up for a gong is filmmaker Emile Sherman, who is up for an award as one of the producers for The Power of The Dog.

Emile has previously won an Oscar for The King’s Speech.

Also stepping into the spotlight is Australian cinematographer Greig Fraser, nominated for his work on Dune, which was nominated in the cinematography category.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 27.

