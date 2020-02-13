9 Tear-Jerking Long Distance Relationship Songs For Your Playlist

While some of us are lucky enough to have our loved ones right beside us, there are some of us who are doing it tough... by long distance.

If you're missing your loved this Valentine's Day, here are some songs that might make you feel better... or potentially worse.

Avril Lavigne - When You're Here

3 Doors Down - Here Without You

Simple Plan - Jetlag (ft. Natasha Beddingfield)

Natalie Imbruglia - Counting Down The Days

Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting For You

Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown - No Air

Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles

Four Five Seconds - Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney

Love Me Like You Do - Ellie Goulding

