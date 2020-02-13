9 Tear-Jerking Long Distance Relationship Songs For Your Playlist
Stay strong
While some of us are lucky enough to have our loved ones right beside us, there are some of us who are doing it tough... by long distance.
If you're missing your loved this Valentine's Day, here are some songs that might make you feel better... or potentially worse.
Avril Lavigne - When You're Here
3 Doors Down - Here Without You
Simple Plan - Jetlag (ft. Natasha Beddingfield)
Natalie Imbruglia - Counting Down The Days
Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting For You
Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown - No Air
Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles
Four Five Seconds - Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney
Love Me Like You Do - Ellie Goulding
