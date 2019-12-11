8 Ways To Survive Hot Summer Nights In Brisbane Without Air Con
Time to get some sleep!
Do hot nights keep you awake? Does your bedroom feel like a sauna? Here are some tips on how to make things more comfortable without the AC.
Use cotton sheets
Lightweight cotton sheets are more breathable than satin, silk or polyester. They’re also perfect for helping with ventilation and airflow in your bedroom.
Stick your bed sheets in the freezer
Put your bed sheets in a plastic bag then stick them in the freezer for a few minutes before bed time. While this won’t keep you cool all night, it will provide some relief and may help you fall asleep.
Use your hot water bottle
Fill it with water and stick it in the freezer for an icepack!
Adjust your fan settings
Instead of pointing your fan at you, point it out the window so it pushes hot air out. Or, adjust your ceiling fan settings so it runs anti-clockwise, pulling the hot hair up and out.
DIY air con
Fill a shallow pan or bowl with ice and then place it in front of a fan. The breeze from the fan will pick up the cold water from the ice as it melts.
Sleep alone
Sorry lovebirds. Sleeping alone will keep you cooler than snuggling up to that someone special.
Have a cold shower before bed
If you stay in there long enough, your core body temperature will drop making it easier to fall asleep.
Hang a wet sheet in front of the window
If it’s practical, this method will cool down your room. The breeze will bring down the room’s temperature.
