8 Ways To Survive Hot Summer Nights In Brisbane Without Air Con

Do hot nights keep you awake? Does your bedroom feel like a sauna? Here are some tips on how to make things more comfortable without the AC.

Use cotton sheets

Lightweight cotton sheets are more breathable than satin, silk or polyester. They’re also perfect for helping with ventilation and airflow in your bedroom.

Stick your bed sheets in the freezer

Put your bed sheets in a plastic bag then stick them in the freezer for a few minutes before bed time. While this won’t keep you cool all night, it will provide some relief and may help you fall asleep.

Use your hot water bottle

Fill it with water and stick it in the freezer for an icepack!

Adjust your fan settings

Instead of pointing your fan at you, point it out the window so it pushes hot air out. Or, adjust your ceiling fan settings so it runs anti-clockwise, pulling the hot hair up and out.

DIY air con

Fill a shallow pan or bowl with ice and then place it in front of a fan. The breeze from the fan will pick up the cold water from the ice as it melts.

Sleep alone

Sorry lovebirds. Sleeping alone will keep you cooler than snuggling up to that someone special.

Have a cold shower before bed

If you stay in there long enough, your core body temperature will drop making it easier to fall asleep.

Hang a wet sheet in front of the window

If it’s practical, this method will cool down your room. The breeze will bring down the room’s temperature.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.