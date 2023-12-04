7NEWS Young Achiever Awards WA 2024

Do you know an amazing young Western Australian? Mix94.5 invites you to shine the spotlight on a young person up to thirty years of age by nominating them for the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards.

Categories include: Connecting Communities, Career Achievement, Young Leadership, Regional and Rural Initiative, Young Women Leader, Community Service and Volunteering, Indigenous Community Leadership, Tourism and Hospitality and Sports.

Winners receive a prize package worth more than $2,500, including 6 months of 1-on-1 mentoring package thanks to The Impact Collective, plus a beautiful trophy.

Nominations close Friday February 9 2024... click here to nominate!