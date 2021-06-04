750 Western Power Workers To Walk Off The Job Again Today

Industrial action will continue today for more than 750 Western Power workers who are set to walk off the job for a second time today, over their dispute with the company.

They're striking for the second time for 48 hours starting this morning and are wanting to put labour-hire and outsourcing to an end.

Energy Minister Bill Johnston says workers have been offered security, and they will need to find common ground.

The public's safety and power source will not be compromised.

