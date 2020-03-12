$750 One-Off Payments Announced As Part Of Covid19 Stimulus Package

Welfare recipient and pensioners households will get a $750 one-off payment at the end of March.

The package was announced today as part of the federal government’s economic response package to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who receive Newstart, the disability support pension, carer’s allowance, youth allowance, veteran support payments or family tax benefits will be eligible for the payment. The payments will be made automatically.

Around 6.5 million Australians will receive a payment – costing taxpayers $4.8 billion.

