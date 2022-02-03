72-Year-Old Man Extradited To NSW Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse

A 72-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been extradited back to NSW over alleged child sexual abuse charges.

Police have extradited a Gold Coast man as part of an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse over five years ago.

The man was apprehended by police at his Surfers Paradise apartment on Tuesday and faced the Southport Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Police filed for extradition of the man back to NSW and were approved.

The 72-year-old was transported to Tweed Heads Police station where he was charged with multiple offences including inciting a victim under 10 years to commit an indecent act, indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age and sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 years.

Police will tell the court that the man allegedly abused a girl between the ages of seven and eight-years-old in Coffs Harbour between 2014 and 2017.

The 72-year-old’s bail requests were denied and he was due to appear in Lismore Local Court at some point today.

The man was discovered by police after the launch of the NSW Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad in December of 2021.

