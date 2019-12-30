7 Year Old Perth Girl Found Drowned In Moore River After Going Missing

A seven-year-old Perth girl has drowned in a river north of the city after going missing during a day trip with her family.

Police said they responded to reports of a missing girl at 3.30pm on Sunday in Guilderton, about 90 kilometres north of Perth.

Emergency services, holidaymakers and community members had helped search for the child along the foreshore, which had been packed with families picnicking and swimming.

She was later found floating and unconscious near the river mouth close to the lookout and across from the Guilderton Caravan Park.

Efforts were made to revive the girl but she couldn’t be saved.

The girl’s parents and other family members, including aunts and uncles, were present.

Gingin Shire president Wayne Fewster said he was devastated for the family

“I’m a grandfather of eight little girls myself. I can’t imagine the pain the family is going through,” he said.

“Our condolences certainly go out to the family. It’s an absolute tragedy.”

He said around any body of water, shallow or deep, across the State, people had to look out for one another as a community responsibility.

“I urge people any time they’re around water, I can’t stress enough, to be vigilant,” he said.

“A thanks goes out to everyone who did help [the search].”

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The girl’s death comes just days after a 14-month-old boy was killed on a Grass Patch farming property, in WA’s south-east, during a Christmas Day vehicle incident.

