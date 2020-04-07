7 Things You Can Do This Easter In Iso!

Easter is upon us, and while we can't celebrate the way we normally do, it doesn't mean we can't celebrate at all! Make the most out of Easter 2020 in isolation & get around these activities for your long weekend in isolation:

Watch Easter movies

Probably the most obvious one here! What do we do around Christmas time? Watch Christmas movies. What can we do around Easter? Watch Easter movies! There are some good ones around & some cute bunny-related ones, like Hop, Peter Rabbit, Rise of the Guardians & Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Settle in & relax for a fun movie night!

Zoom family brunch

Missing the extended fam? Why not organise a cute virtual brunch with them? Jump on Zoom or another video conferencing app & enjoy a meal together for Easter. It's a great way to keep in contact & catch up!

Paint & decorate eggs

This isn't just one for the kids! If you find yourself bored, why not paint & decorate some eggs for Easter to pass the time? If you have kids, this is a great way to get involved & keep things fun this Easter! Get your paints & food colouring ready!

Make Easter-themed cocktails

Probably the most exciting one on this list...make some cocktails! Ever heard of an Espresso Martini in a Lindt Bunny? WELL YA HAVE NOW! What a time to be alive. Try a Tequila Sunrise for some colour or a Strawberries & Cream Mimosa. Yuuuuum.

Camp in the backyard

Do you usually go camping at Easter and now you can't? If you have a backyard, why not set up a tent there & enjoy your night under the stars at your own home! Make some pizzas, set up the folding chairs and live it up outside!

Create fun Easter makeup looks & manicures

If beauty is your thing, why not create some fun Easter makeup looks & have some fun with pastel manicures? Do a fun eye look, turn your kids into little bunnies & get creative! Use your face as a canvas & run wild!

Easter egg hunt

You're NEVER too old for an Easter egg hunt! Set one up around the house & in the yard for a bit of true Easter fun. The best part is you don't have to go anywhere to do it. It's one of the most exciting Easter traditions & no COVID-19 is going to get in the way of a fabulous Easter hunt!

Happy Easter!

