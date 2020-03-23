7 Podcast Episodes to Listen To If You’re Feeling Overwhelmed With The World Right Now

With all that’s happening in the world right now, many of us are feeling a bit overwhelmed.

If you need to take a break from the news cycle, here are 9 positive podcast episodes from PodcastOne Australia to help navigate these uncertain times.

1. Crappy to Happy - Living Bravely with Margie Warrell

So often our lives are defined by fear – especially in challenging times like these. Fear of what we don’t know, what we think could go wrong; it’s all a story we tell ourselves. Best-selling author and inspirational speaker Margie Warrell explains the barriers to fear and how to overcome them.

2. A Life of Greatness - Tim Storey - How To Turn A Setback Into A Comeback

Tim Storey is an ordained minister, author, speaker, and life coach who has helped people all over the world turn their tragedies into triumphs. In this inspiring episode, Sarah Grynberg and Tim Storey talk about finding deeper meaning in your life, not getting stuck in your story and why failure isn’t what you think it is.

3. Rebuilding Australia: Our Mindset - Dealing with the stress of an unpredictable situation

From bushfires to health crises, Australia has been through a lot these past few months. So how do we calm ourselves when a situation seems unpredictable and out of our control?

Host Margie Hartley speaks to 'The Friendly Psychologist' Jacqui Manning about the anxiety that unpredictable situations can cause us and the small daily practices we can use to calm our minds and bodies, and to help us focus on what we can do, instead of the things we can't control.

4. The Wellness Collective: Comedy is the best medicine (with Tommy Little)

Ready to feel happier and healthier? Cecelia, Nat and Tommy Little discuss how we can draw on laughter as the best medicine in uncertain times.

5. Puka Up with Wayne Schwass: Gratitude, empathy and mindfulness

Wayne Schwass sits down with the founding director and facilitator of the Resilience Project Hugh van Cuylenburg to discuss gratitude, empathy and mindfulness. In this episode, you’ll learn how empathy has been proven to have a positive effect on our mental health, how practising gratitude for 21 consecutive days can have a profound impact on your wellbeing, and how mindfulness teaches us to be calmer and more present.

6. FoodHacker - Eating away anxiety

What foods should you avoid if you are feeling anxious? Food hacker and no-nonsense nutritionist Rosie Mansfield discusses the effects certain foods can have on our nervous system and shares her hacks for what to eat to soothe your anxiety.

7. HealthHacker - The top 8 hacks to happiness

Adam MacDougall defines the difference between pleasure and happiness, and his 'Top 8 Hacks to Happiness' will help you focus in on what's important in your life - regardless of how much money you make or where you live.