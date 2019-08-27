7 Of The Best Places To Take Dad This Father's Day

The countdown is on for Father's Day 2019!

Not sure what to do yet? Here are some ideas on how to celebrate with dad!

Father's Day Classic Car Show

Treat dad to a special Father's Day weekend at the Carrara Markets Classic Car Show! See revved up Aussie, American, and English imported cars that are sure to impress.

Chat with other car enthusiasts, listen to live rock ‘n’ roll tunes and check out the markets.

It all goes down from 8am to 3pm on Manchester Rd & Gooding Dr.

Father's Day Cricket Carnival

Get your cricket team together this Sunday for the Marvis Father's Day Cup!

There's a family holiday up for grabs for the winning team as well as a BBQ lunch, competitions for the kids and a wine bar for the adults.

The first game kicks off at 11:30am at 64 Mount Warning Road.

Annual Gold Coast Show

Head down to the Broadwater Parklands this long weekend and celebrate Father's Day at the Gold Coast Show.

This weekend the Parklands will come alive with the out-of-this-world side-show alley, wood chopping events, camel rides, live music from local talent, heaps of food, and of course the Showbag Pavilion.

The Gold Coast Show runs from Friday to Sunday 9am to 10pm.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

Experience the same adrenaline rush as free fall skydiving this weekend at iFLY Indoor Skydiving.

They're offering an incredible Father's Day special this weekend, including two flights for one person in the tunnel each flight equivalent to a 14,000ft skydive!

Head to Surfers Paradise Blvd this Father's Day.

Sea World Father's Day Cruise

Treat dad this Father's Day with a day out aboard Sea World Cruises!

With 3 great cruises on offer, you be sure to find a Father’s Day cruise to suit your needs, with some of the best views of the Gold Coast dad is sure to have a great time.

The first cruise heads off at 9am from Cavill Av.

Father's Day at Sundayz Sessions

If your looking for a chill way to spend Father's Day head down to Nobbys Beach Surf Club for a fun-filled afternoon of live music, craft beers and the beautiful Gold Coast sunset.

It all kicks off at Albatross Ave from 12pm to 8pm.

Father's Day at the Village Markets

Spoil dad this Sunday morning at the village markets. Snag some great Father's Day gifts like crazy socks, mugs, the classic dad cap and shout dad a coffee for his special day.

The markets are on from 8:30am to 1pm on 1750 Gold Coast Hwy.

Let us know in the Facebook comments where on the GC you'll be taking Dad this weekend.