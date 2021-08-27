$662 Million Business Case For Riverbank Arena Has Been Revealed

More than a year after it was announced, the business case for a new $662 million Riverbank Arena has been revealed.

The 15,000 seat stadium would generate thousands of jobs and around $70 million in economic activity annually. It would bring in more than 800,000 visitors a year.

Letters of support came in from key figures in tennis, netball, conventions and even promoters like Michael Chugg and the late Michael Gudinski.

It includes more than 500 on-site parking spaces with construction not due to start until 2025.

However, Labor has vowed to dump the arena if elected, and will divert money into health.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.