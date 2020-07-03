650 Steps Are Waiting For You At The New Mount Louisa Walking Track

Discovering new walking tracks is high on our to-do list, so it's great to hear that the new track at Mount Louisa is almost ready for us to tackle.

When Townsville City Council announced the plan to create a walking track on Mount Louisa, the news was welcomed with open arms by those looking to cut down on the drive to Castle Hill.

The design will get your lungs working and quads burning with 650 steps and a steep rock face making up the track.

A boost of budget from Townsville City Council means that the track will now be extended from 2.25km to 3km.

The heavy breathing and thigh chafing will be worth it for the views of Castle Hill, Magnetic Island, and Pallarenda that you'll be able to take in!

Council plan to have the extension completed in September.

