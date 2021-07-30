$600m Win For Tassie Health In Next Month’s State Budget
A healthy boost
Getty
August's state budget promises to deliver $600 million into Tasmania's bungled health system.
In Friday's press conference, Premier Peter Gutwein revealed the big spend required to get Tassie's health system back in action.
Delivering a slightly more optimistic 2020/21 Preliminary Outcomes Report than anticipated with the deficit down to $411 million with a net debt placed at $459 million.
Hobart Local News Update
With pandemic repercussions less compounding on the state’s economy than anticipated Mr Gutwein is positive about the state’s future.
"That is a good set of numbers, a much better set of numbers than what we originally forecast or expected largely driven as a result of the confidence we’re seeing in the community and importantly, the investment that’s occurring”
- Premier Peter Gutwein
A failed attempt at rolling out infrastructure spend during the last financial year, delivering only 59% of its promise is in part behind the golden financials.
With uncertainties surrounding the ever-evolving Covid pandemic, a solid investment in Tasmania's health is welcome news.
