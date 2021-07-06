60 Homes to Be Demolished to Make Way for South Road Twin Tunnels

Phase one of the North-South Corridor project will see more than 60 homes and businesses demolished to make way for the South Road Twin Tunnels.

Devastated homeowners have received letters from the Government outlining the project and proposed demolition plans, while others have not received any correspondence.

It's believed they may be eligible for a $10,000 dollar relocation payout.

Works on the two parallel tunnels will start in 2023 and are expected to take 12 to 18 months in preparation alone, with works aimed to be completed in 2030.

Once completed, the North-South Corridor will create a 78km non-stop corridor from Gawler to Old Noarlunga. Making it the most significant infrastructure project ever undertaken in South Australia.

For more information and updates on the project visit dit.sa.gov.au

