5SOS, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora And More Team Up With Foo Fighters To Recreate Their Hit Song

So many amazing artists are coming together to support charities and those working against the Coronavirus pandemic and the latest group to do so have come together in a big way.

The BBC managed to get together Dua Lipa, our Aussie boys 5SOS, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, The Foo Fighters and more to recreate the Fooies iconic track, Times Like These.

Incredible!

You can get your hands on the track here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!