5SOS Band-member Rushed To Hospital

In some scary news overnight, Aussie band 5 Seconds Of Summer has taken to their social media pages to explain why their concert in Houston, Texas was cut short.

As it turns out, Ashton from the band was taken to hospital.

Ashton, Luke, Calum and Michael, were halfway through their set when the group rushed off stage.

A crew member returned moments later to tell the crowd the concert had been called off.

The band revealed in an Instagram story that Ashton was suffering from extreme heat exhaustion and had to be checked over by medical officials.

The boys have since announced they will be postponing their upcoming Arkansas show that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night and have asked fans to keep an eye on their email for more info.

We hope he's ok and he gets some rest soon!

