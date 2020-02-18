5SOS Announce 'No Shame' 2020 Aussie Tour

They're back!

As the boys from 5SOS get ready to drop their album CALM (Calum, Ashton, Luke and Michael - for those not in the know), they've doubled up and announced their Aussie tour!

The gents will take off around the country this November/December visiting the Goldie, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The No Shame tour takes it's name from the boys current single...

Tickets go on sale for the tour on Feb 21 - get all the info here.

5sos
5sos
5sos
