5SOS Announce 'No Shame' 2020 Aussie Tour

As the boys from 5SOS get ready to drop their album CALM (Calum, Ashton, Luke and Michael - for those not in the know), they've doubled up and announced their Aussie tour!

The gents will take off around the country this November/December visiting the Goldie, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The No Shame tour takes it's name from the boys current single...

Tickets go on sale for the tour on Feb 21 - get all the info here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!