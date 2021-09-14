$55 Million Boost For Qld-NSW Border Businesses

An emergency lockdown support package worth almost $55 million has been announced by the Queensland and Federal governments.

A lifeline for businesses doing it tough during COVID-impacted restrictions and lockdowns, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament in no uncertain terms that "the impact on Queensland businesses along the border with NSW has been devastating".

The funding will deliver $14.55 million in Border Business Zone Support to border region businesses in Coolangatta, Currumbin-Tugun, Currumbin Waters and the towns of Wallangarra, Goondiwindi and Mungindi.

“With the Delta variant continuing to rage in Sydney, we’re investing in our economic recovery in Queensland to support local businesses to make it through the pandemic,” the Premier said.

The full breakdown of the Emergency Support Package includes:

$6.3 million to extend the existing COVID-19 Business Support Grants program

$6.5 million to provide one-off Hardship Scheme grants of $5000 for employing businesses, and $1000 for sole traders to recipients of the COVID-19 Business Support Grants in the border zone in the event of an extended border closure

$1 million to match the Gold Coast City Council and Destination Gold Coast’s ‘Play Money’ campaign, encouraging Gold Coasters to patronise border businesses

$50,000 support for marketing campaigns in Coolangatta

$700,000 for additional mental health support for business owners and their families in the border zone

$40 million for the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Hardship Program to deliver one off grants of $15,000, $25,000 and $50,000 for small, medium and large businesses across the state

Treasurer Cameron Dick hopes the "packages will help businesses to stay afloat while border access is limited.”

“Our existing $600 million 2021 COVID-19 Business Supports Grants package with the Federal Government has already put $60 million into the accounts of Queensland businesses and sole traders affected by recent lockdowns” - MP Cameron Dick

“Now, we’re extending eligibility to include businesses along the border who’ve seen a reduction in turnover because of the New South Wales border closure,” the Treasurer said.

For further information visit the Queensland Business website at www.business.qld.gov.au or call the Small Business Hotline on 1300 654 687.

