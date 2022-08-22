$50 Travel Voucher Backfires Sparking Calls For Qantas Boss To Resign

An apology from Qantas has sparked calls for the national carrier’s chief executive to step down.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce released a pre-recorded video statement on Monday announcing flight vouchers for its frequent flyers amid months of flight cancellations, delays, and luggage mishandling.

"Over the past few months, too many of you have had flights delayed, flights cancelled and bags misplaced.

"There are good reasons why, but when it comes to what you expect from Qantas, it's not good enough," he said.

"On behalf of the national carrier, I want to apologise and assure you that we're working hard to get back to our best." - Alan Joyce

In addition to the travel voucher, Qantas Frequent Flyer members will also receive:

Status extensions - Silver members and above will get an extra 12 months

Qantas lounge invitations - Members with the benefits of Qantas Lounge will receive an extra invitation to the Lounge to use for themselves or a "Frequent Flyer friend, colleague or family member"

Qantas points - Platinum and Platinum One members will get an undisclosed points boost

Classic Rewards availability extension - 50 per cent more Classic Rewards seats offered on international, trans-Tasman and domestic routes until June 30 next year

But the gesture from Qantas, who have suffered severe reputational blows in the past year has backfired according to the Transport Workers Union's national secretary Michael Kaine.

"You can't buy off forgiveness," he said.

"This is Alan Joyce at his absolute worst, 50 bucks he says will fix this crisis.

"No, what's needed is Alan Joyce to resign and for the federal government to put in place a safe and secure skies commission and an independent body that can make decisions in aviation in the public’s interest," Mr Kaine said.

“Enough of the gimmicks,” Kaine said in a statement on Sunday. “If Qantas management or indeed Joyce really cared about customers, the right thing to do would be to appoint a new chief executive with the business acumen to bring back highly trained, experienced workers and treat them with respect."

“Aviation has been obliterated by corporate greed.” - Michael Kaine

Meanwhile the Transport Workers Union's is calling on a Safe and Secure Skies Commission to protect service standards and employment security.

