5 Ways You Can Help RSPCA ACT During the Pandemic

Bored at home and looking for something worthwhile to do? Then it’s time to help out some adorable animals WHO JUST WANT TO BE LOVED!!!

RSPCA ACT has received an influx of support during the pandemic with adoption numbers nearly doubled over March. Despite that, the pandemic has hit the shelter hard.

CEO Michelle Robertson says, “On any given day, we are stretched to the limit within our meagre resources... Especially with the cancellation of our upcoming events and major disruptions to our ability to generate commercial income, we are already seeing a massive drop in revenue.”

Enough said Michelle. Here’s how you can help out…

#AdoptDon’tShop

If you’re ready for the long-term commitment of adopting an animal, do it! Firstly, think to yourself… What sort of pet would work with my lifestyle? Can I afford vet care if my pet becomes sick? Do I have enough space? Do I have time to regularly exercise with my pet? If all signs point to yes, then why not welcome an animal into your life?! Travis the dog might fit perfectly into your lifestyle. Or maybe you’re more of a Sweeney the Turtle kinda’ person.

Make a donation or become a regular donor

Now more than ever the shelter is feeling the pinch. Community support is what allows them to do the work that they do. So, every dollar counts.

Foster an animal or volunteer

With what seems like nothing to do all day, why not find a way to give back? You can send an expression of interest to foster an animal while they wait for their forever home, or volunteer at the shelter. Both involve interaction with furry, friendly (and everything in between) friends, so sign me up!

Report animal cruelty

We all play a part in this. If you witness any form of animal cruelty, the best thing you can do is report it to RSPCA ACT. Your actions could mean an animal having a chance of a life they deserve.

Spend quality time with your pet!

Don’t forget to spend time bonding with your pet! With most of us spending more time at home, there’s never been a better time to give our good boys or girls the love and attention they deserve. Plus, animals are known to improve our mood, help control blood pressure, socially support us, and prevent us from feeling lonely. So, it’s good for them and good for us!

For more info and more pics of cute animals, head to https://www.rspca-act.org.au/adopt-pet

~Alicia MacFarlane-Barrow