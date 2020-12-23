5 Ways To Give Back & Show Kindness This Festive Season

Christmas is upon us and there's no better way to end this terrible year than giving back and showing kindness to those around you and, complete strangers.

We've all struggled with the year it's been, but we've made it to the end of the year and it's time to celebrate safely!

If you're wanting some ideas on how you can give back & show kindness this festive season, check out our list here:

Want the latest goss? Check out Hit Entertainment here: