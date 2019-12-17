5 Victorian Road Trips YOU MUST Take This Summer!

Summer is the perfect time to hit the road and explore what Victoria has the offer. With so many beautiful destinations, we really are the lucky ones!

Here are some of our faves...

Mount Beauty

Time to Spare: 4-5 days

Distance from Melbourne: 4 hours

This is for you if: You enjoy picturesque bike rides and walks. It's only 45 minutes away from Falls Creek and has rivers perfect for a swim or ride in an inflatable donut!

Dargo:

Time to Spare: 3-4 Days

Distance from Melbourne: 3 hours, 47 Minutes

This is for you if: You love exploring unique rivers, lakes and hike trails. Oh, and you can't leave without a meal at the Dargo Hotel!

Lorne:

Time to Spare: 2-3 Days

Distance from Melbourne: 1 hour, 54 mins

This is for you if: You enjoy amazing beaches for walking and/or swimming. It's a great surf destination and has some great boutique stores and art galleries.

Daylesford:

Time to Spare: Weekend

Distance from Melbourne: 1 hour 30 mins

This is for you if: You want a peaceful spa destination, equipped with charming walks/hikes, and great restaurants to eat mouth-watering food.

Mount Martha

Time to Spare: Weekend

Distance from Melbourne: 1 hour 2 minutes

This is for you if: You are seeking a scenic holiday with the best of both worlds. Bushland, beaches and awesome little cafes and smoothie shops.

