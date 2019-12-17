5 Victorian Road Trips YOU MUST Take This Summer!

Get on it!

Article heading image for 5 Victorian Road Trips YOU MUST Take This Summer!

Summer is the perfect time to hit the road and explore what Victoria has the offer. With so many beautiful destinations, we really are the lucky ones!

Here are some of our faves...

Mount Beauty 

Time to Spare: 4-5 days

Distance from Melbourne: 4 hours

This is for you if: You enjoy picturesque bike rides and walks. It's only 45 minutes away from Falls Creek and has rivers perfect for a swim or ride in an inflatable donut! 

Post

Dargo: 

Time to Spare: 3-4 Days 

Distance from Melbourne: 3 hours, 47 Minutes

This is for you if: You love exploring unique rivers, lakes and hike trails. Oh, and you can't leave without a meal at the Dargo Hotel!

Post

Lorne: 

Time to Spare: 2-3 Days 

Distance from Melbourne: 1 hour, 54 mins 

This is for you if: You enjoy amazing beaches for walking and/or swimming. It's a great surf destination and has some great boutique stores and art galleries.

Post

Daylesford:

Time to Spare: Weekend 

Distance from Melbourne: 1 hour 30 mins

This is for you if: You want a peaceful spa destination, equipped with charming walks/hikes, and great restaurants to eat mouth-watering food.

Post

Mount Martha

Time to Spare: Weekend

Distance from Melbourne: 1 hour 2 minutes

This is for you if: You are seeking a scenic holiday with the best of both worlds. Bushland, beaches and awesome little cafes and smoothie shops.

Post

17 December 2019

