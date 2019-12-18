4DX Has Arrived At Event Cinemas And We Can't Wait To Give It A Try

A revolutionary sensory cinematic experience is opening tomorrow right here on the Gold Coast, with 4DX at Event Cinemas.

The epic four-dimensional cinema arrives in time for the anticipated release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, giving audiences of this film and other blockbusters the choice of a new fully-immersive viewing experience.

Don't just watch your favourite film, immerse yourself in the world you're seeing as 4DX allows you to physically feel and smell on-screen elements to enhance and enrich your cinema experience.

4DX includes specifically designed motion chairs, which move in sync with the on-screen action and feature vibration effects, ticklers, facial water jets and air jets. Event Cinemas Chermside and Pacific Fair will also feature mind-blowing environmental effects including lightning, bubbles, wind, fog, scents, rain and snow.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker audiences in Chermside Brisbane and Pacific Fair Gold Coast will be the first to experience 4DX at 12:01am Thursday 19th December. Tickets are on sale now for these and in-season screenings of the film at eventcinemas.com.au.

Upcoming films screening in 4DX also include Disney’s “Frozen 2”, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys for Life and Dolittle. Head to www.eventcinemas.com.au/4DX for more info.

