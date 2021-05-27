47-Year-Old Man Charged After Attacking Brother With Samurai Sword

A 47-year-old Hackham West man faced court on Thursday after he was arrested for attacking his brother with a samurai sword in October.

The attack came after the inebriated aggressor became hostile over a competitive video game he was playing online with his sibling.

Heated and under the influence of alcohol, the assailant grabbed his weapon and went to the brother’s caravan, slashing at him on his own doorstep. The attack left the man with a 10cm gouge to his near-severed hand.

“I don’t know how to get past this, I just don’t know how to get through it,” said the victim of the attack.

“We were mates, we saw each other every day, I don’t know how to feel about my brother after what he has done to me”, he said.

The perpetrator was charged with one count of attempted murder over the incident. Though he claimed that he had no recollection of the event due to his intoxication, he also allegedly accepted full responsibility for the attack and its consequences.

The attacker said he hoped that, in time, he would be forgiven.

