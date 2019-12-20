4 Things I Learnt Whilst Watching ‘Little Women’

I had never seen any of the original Little Women adaptations, so my mind was completely open before going to see Greta Gerwig’s 2019 version.

A heartfelt story of Four Sisters who come of age after the Civil War was over....

Talk about nailing a role

Saoirse Ronan (Ladybird), Emma Watson (Harry Potter), Florence Pugh (Fighting with my Family) and Australia's very own Eliza Scanlen (Home Away) are the greatest girl gang to ever live! Their acting skills are near flawless and their ability to draw you into their characters’ stories is effortlessly done.

You will fall in love with Laura Dern (aka Ellie from the OG Jurassic Park)

Playing mother of Jo, Beth, Meg & Amy, the most selfless and giving human, you can’t not fall in love with her sweet nature. Everyone wants Laura Dern as their mum.

It makes you appreciate your family

I have three brothers, but after watching the film I would trade them for three sisters in a heartbeat! You can feel the unbreakable bond between them. You won’t want to let your loved ones go!

GIRL POWER!!

This movie will make you want to be the 5th sister in this amazing line up! You feel proud to be one of the gals! Grab your mum, grandma, sisters, friends and go see Little Women!

