37 Years Later, This Woman Discovered A Toy Up Her Nose After A COVID Test

Well if you're looking for a reason to go get that blocked nose checked, this is it!

After 37 of what we can only imagine as long and stuffy years of nasal issues, in a shocking turn of events, this New Zealand woman discovered a tiny toy that had been stuck in her nose her whole life after having a COVID19 test.

Mary McCarthy told Stuff that she had always had breathing and pain issues through the right-hand side of her nose, but just got on with it.

But, then after a COVID test last year, she noticed a significant change in her nasal issues prompting her to visit Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department.

As it turns out, she had what was a yellow (and we quote) 'Tiddlywink' stuck up her nose for nearly four decades, after sticking it there as a kid. The Tiddlywink was only discovered after the test had moved the toy, thus causing an infection in her nose!

THE.HORROR.

For those who aren't savvy with the NZ lingo, apparently 'Tiddlywinks' is a tiny coloured toy that kids shoot into a little pot?

The woman was testing them out by putting one in each nostril and blowing them out to see how they would go and accidentally inhaled one instead of blowing it out.

And as all kids know when they're doing something they know they probably shouldn't, so she didn't tell her mother at the time and totally forgot about it and just thought it had disappeared.

Honestly, all we can think about is the time Homer Simpson shoved a bunch of crayons up his nose, why we are checking we can breathe out of both nose holes and what the hell else we did as kids that might catch up to us later in life!

